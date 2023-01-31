1/31/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold, lows in the upper single digits, wind chills just below zero. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite as cold in the afternoon, highs in the mid 20s. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower to mid 30s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very cold again, highs in the mid teens. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, bitterly cold in the morning, temps rising into the upper 20s in the afternoon. SUNDAY: Much warmer, mostly cloudy, highs near 40.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.