1/31/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

QUIET AND COLD THE REST OF THE WEEK
1/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold, lows in the upper single digits, wind chills just below zero. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite as cold in the afternoon, highs in the mid 20s. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower to mid 30s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very cold again, highs in the mid teens. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, bitterly cold in the morning, temps rising into the upper 20s in the afternoon. SUNDAY: Much warmer, mostly cloudy, highs near 40.

Latest News

