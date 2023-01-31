Birthday Club
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

