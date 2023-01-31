Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges

The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.(Swanton Local Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January.

According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children.

On Jan. 7, APD was informed of an alleged assault that took place at a wrestling tournament at Archbold High School. The person who reported the incident stated that during the tournament, the wrestling coach had choked one of his wrestlers.

Other spectators were able to intervene before the situation could escalate.

Swanton Local School District says Brown resigned on Jan. 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify child killed in weekend crash
Toledo Police
TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

Latest News

Governor DeWine delivers State of the State Address
Governor DeWine delivers State of the State Address
Ethan visits Brew Coffee Bar
Ethan visits Brew Coffee Bar
Ethan visits Paulette's Studio of Dance
Ethan visits Paulette's Studio of Dance
Special Olympian Beth Meyer talks about her illustrious career
Special Olympian Beth Meyer talks about her illustrious career