Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January.

According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children.

On Jan. 7, APD was informed of an alleged assault that took place at a wrestling tournament at Archbold High School. The person who reported the incident stated that during the tournament, the wrestling coach had choked one of his wrestlers.

Other spectators were able to intervene before the situation could escalate.

Swanton Local School District says Brown resigned on Jan. 9.

