Gov. Whitmer announces $47M to help hundreds of businesses

(WNEM)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars may soon help hundreds of Michigan businesses support their demand for high-skilled talent.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants. The funds are expected to go to nearly 750 Michigan businesses and help approximately 27,000 workers secure employment.

“The Going PRO Talent Fund helps workers get the skills they need to build their lives and advance their careers in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help nearly 750 businesses get the high-skill, in-demand talent they need and empower 27,000 workers earn credentials or certificates to help them land stable, good-paying jobs. Since launching in 2014, the Talent Fund has helped 6,000 businesses and 170,000 workers, and today we are keeping that momentum going. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, create unparalleled economic opportunity, and empower more people to Make it in Michigan.”

The Fund launched in 2014 and according to The LEO, more than 6,000 Michigan businesses received Talent Fund awards to assist in training and retaining employees.

The full list of 2023 grant recipients is available on the Michigan website.

