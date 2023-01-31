Birthday Club
Hollister & Midwest Kids to hold pre-launch event at Franklin Park Mall

The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop on Wednesday.

The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister and will include exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, who is the founder of Midwest Kids and the mind behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration.

According to organizers, Brown has worked in the railroad industry, as a stylist, as a personal assistant and as a designer steering the ship of two different labels. Brown has used his experience to build his namesake label and his more recent project,, Midwest Kids.

The evet is free and open to the public.

