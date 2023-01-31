January 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold has arrived as expected with lows in the upper single digits this morning. Highs today will be in the upper teens. Wednesday is expected to be the 1st sunny day in 2.5 weeks with lows in the single digits and highs back into the middle 20s. Thursday will bring highs near freezing, but the coldest air this week arrives on Friday into Saturday morning. The wind chill could fall into that -5 to -15 degree range with lows in the single digits on Friday morning and around 0 or just below it on Saturday morning. A big warm up expected next week with highs in the 40s (possibly near 50).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.