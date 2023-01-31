Scammer posing as Trace Adkins on Facebook tries to con man into sending him money

MORENCI, Michigan (WTVG) - Chris McClain is raising money toward surgery for his dog, Buddy.

“He can’t walk, but he still has feelings in his legs,” explained McClain. “He’s been to four vets so far.”

Buddy, who’s 10, has a bulging disc that’s pinching a nerve. It’s to the point where he’s stopped walking. So McClain, who lives in Morenci, Michigan, has a Go Fund Me set up to help.

He’s spreading the word about the fundraiser on Facebook. That’s where McClain got a message from someone claiming to be country singer Trace Adkins.

“This guy friend requests me and I looked and it’s Trace Adkins. I’m thinking, ‘Wow.’ Kinda thought it was shady, but then again, you never know. So, I accepted it,” said McClain.

At first, the messenger offered to send McClain $5,000, typing, “You know my net worth.” Then, he asked McClain to electronically transfer $200 first. McClain immediately recognized it as a scam.

The scammer kept the conversation going, even sending a picture of an alleged driver’s license belonging to Trace Adkins. When McClain stopped responding, the messages turned more aggressive.

“Who would want to be fraud in doing that, you know? Especially with somebody I’m telling them about my dog and they want money from me when I can’t have money to do the surgery, you know? And then to use somebody else’s name. I’m sure Trace Adkins would like to know about that,” added McClain.

Now, McClain is spreading the word by reporting the fraud to the BBB. You can donate to his Go Fund Me for Buddy by clicking here.

