Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP. Troopers are responding and ask drivers to find a different route.
It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.
