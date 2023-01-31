Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP. Troopers are responding and ask drivers to find a different route.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

