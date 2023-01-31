Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24

I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames...
I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP(OHGO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP. Troopers are responding and ask drivers to find a different route.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify child killed in weekend crash
Toledo Police
TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

Latest News

January 31st Weather Forecast
January 31st Weather Forecast
The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister.
Hollister & Midwest Kids to hold pre-launch event at Franklin Park Mall
Suspected chimney fire displaces two families
Suspected chimney fire displaces two families
A man was promoting a fundraiser for surgery for his dog when the imposter sent a message
Scammer poses as singer Trace Adkins