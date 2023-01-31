Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department.

Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to be involved with a social media channel dedicated to anti-Semetic curriculum for home-schooled children may have worked “with or for” a company that designed the office’s website nearly a decade ago. Frey said the community should “rest assured” that the people accused of creating the Telegram channel are not currently involved with the sheriff’s office or its website in any way.

“We, like all decent people, are are disgusted and appalled that outliers in our community are teaching hatred and contempt to the most vulnerable among us, our children,” Frey said in a statement. “Thank you to all those who communicated with Wyandot County this week regarding this awful news. Please know we are every bit as outraged as you are.”

The revelations of the local couple reportedly working to distribute lesson plans for home-schooled children that spews anti-Semitic content in a way to make sure it’s still in compliance with the law so Ohio officials can’t interfere sparked calls for policy reform from Ohio lawmakers. The Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools district condemned the social channel and said parents are responsible for choosing curriculum for home-schooled children and it is not sponsored or endorsed by the district.

