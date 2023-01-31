Birthday Club
Suspected chimney fire displaces two families
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A fire that homeowners believe started in the chimney damages a home in Springfield Township Tuesday.

Two adults and three children escaped their Embassy Estates condo around 2:30 a.m.

They believe the fire started in the chimney after one of them started a fire in their fireplace and fell asleep.

Three people in the neighboring unit also escaped from the fire.

No injuries were reported.

