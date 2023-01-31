Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Express Airport hosts event to support disabled travelers

Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities...
Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities with the experience of traveling through an airport.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities with the experience of traveling through an airport.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The event is presented by AccessTOL, a program designed to ensure travelers with disabilities have access to all services at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Attendees will learn how to visit the process of traveling step by step with clear examples of visiting the counter to receive a boarding pass, screenings through TSA, check-ins at the gate, walking through the jet bridge and retrieving a bag at baggage claim.

All attendees and chaperones must register for the event. To register, click here to visit AccessTOL website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify child killed in weekend crash
Toledo Police
TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

Latest News

1/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo School for the Arts seniors is learning pivotal research skills by journeying through...
Building Better Schools: Toledo School for the Arts students discover their ancestry
Governor DeWine delivers State of the State Address
Governor DeWine delivers State of the State Address
The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges