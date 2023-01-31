Toledo Express Airport hosts event to support disabled travelers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities with the experience of traveling through an airport.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The event is presented by AccessTOL, a program designed to ensure travelers with disabilities have access to all services at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Attendees will learn how to visit the process of traveling step by step with clear examples of visiting the counter to receive a boarding pass, screenings through TSA, check-ins at the gate, walking through the jet bridge and retrieving a bag at baggage claim.

All attendees and chaperones must register for the event. To register, click here to visit AccessTOL website.

