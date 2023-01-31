Birthday Club
Toledo police recover stolen items from various storage units

Detectives expect to file charges in the next few weeks
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recovered many stolen items, providing storage unit renters a sense of relief.

TPD detectives started investigating the case in December and were recently able to locate many stolen items from over twenty units.

One victim told 13abc that he found the lock cut off his storage unit at Red Dot Storage on South Avenue.

Last week detectives executed a search warrant on a home on the 3800 block of Peru. Detectives said they found numerous stolen items. One victim said hundreds of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from him.

“I went there to retrieve an item, and I locked it back up. I left it there for a month to go back on the road. I checked back on Jan. 16, and the lock was missing. So, I opened up the garage door. There was a whole bunch of items missing, and items from other units were stuffed into my unit as well,” said Hisham Shehata.

Victims will eventually be able to claim their items after detectives sort through the stolen goods and determine what belongs to who. Detectives expect to file charges in the next few weeks.

