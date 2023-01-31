Birthday Club
University of Toledo Law students hold a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Toledo gathered at the law courtyard for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who Memphis police officers brutally beat.

Students and staff discussed the impact the death of Nichols had on them and the changes that they wish to see.

“I saw the video of the encounter that he had with the police and that made me more uncomfortable than I’ve ever seen. I felt that we teleported back to the 1960s,” says Ryan Miskar, a second-year law student.

Faculty and Staff at the University of Toledo said they needed to hold the vigil to show students that they care and are listening.

“We just see this happening over and over again, and it is about the rule of law or the lack of the rule of law, and it’s especially about our students. They are the lawyers of the future, and we care about them. We want them to know that we hear them,” says Rebecca Zitlow, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Equity and Inclusion.

Students at the vigil discussed the similarities that Nichols’s death shared with others who have died at the hands of police like Breyona Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

“There’s a common theme throughout, which is just an utter dehumanization of the person who is being brutalized and having violence committed against them. I honestly I’m just appalled at it,” says Noah Woods, a second-year law student.

Woods and other students in attendance say that changes need to be made, and they hope as future lawyers they can make that change.

“These men knew that they were recording themselves beating someone to death, and they felt justified in finding that, and I don’t see how you can watch that, and not take away from that that there are fundamental issues in our systems of policing,” says Woods. “They fundamentally service a system of oppression that is built upon holding a hierarchy in place and holding communities down and holding people of color down.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

