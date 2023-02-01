2/1: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Bright sunshine but cold with highs in the mid-20s. TONIGHT: A few clouds and not as cold with lows in the upper teens. THURSDAY: More sunshine but breezy out of the southwest, bringing temps above freezing and into the mid-30s. THURSDAY NIGHT: A brief evening flurry, then temps will drop into the single digits later in the night with wind chills of -5 to -15. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold Friday with highs just in the mid-teens, wind chills in the single digits all day long. “One to Watch” Friday night in regards to frigid air; low temps around 0, possibly a little below, with wind chills of -5 to -10. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Saturday with a southwest breeze again bringing relief from the cold with highs in the mid-30s. Becoming windy Saturday night and staying windy into Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 40s and a brief flurry possible. Partly sunny Monday with highs around 40. Getting mild Tuesday with a southwest breeze bringing highs into the low 50s, and some rain showers are also likely.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.