Cremated remains stolen from unlocked car outside Glendale Garden Café

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parker Hanson is frantically searching for what was stolen from his car.

“I know that a car break-in may not be a high priority, but to me it is because of what was taken,” said Hanson.

His classic Corvette was parked outside Glendale Garden Café this afternoon with the doors unlocked. While Hanson was inside, someone opened his passenger door and made off with a package that was on the seat. The package contained the cremated remains of Hanson’s friend, Mike Niles.

“I would just like very much to get that box back so my friend can be put to rest the right way,” added Hanson, who explains Niles, 66, lived in Ludington, Michigan. He passed away from lung cancer Jan. 15, 2023.The family of Niles entrusted Hanson to hold onto his remains until they could hold a ceremony on Lake Michigan this upcoming Summer.

This afternoon, Hanson picked up the remains from the post office in Waterville and went to Glendale Garden Café. He says security footage from the restaurant shows the man stealing the package and getting on a TARTA bus.

“We could see where the man and a woman walked by my car and the man opened the door and grabbed the pack, grabbed the box and immediately jumped right on the bus within seconds,” said Hanson.

Glendale Garden Café was closed by the time 13abc arrived and no one responded to our messages. However, Hanson was able to see the number of the TARTA bus on the video. He contacted the transit service, but no one with TARTA has been able to locate the package or identify the suspect.

Hanson spent the afternoon checking buses as they stopped near the restaurant, which closes at 3:00 PM. Coincidentally, Hanson says he was at Glendale Garden Café for a meeting with the Coalition For Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods.

“It’s ironic that I happened to be coming to an anti-crime meeting for Toledo and had this happen, but I really feel that somebody is going to step up and understand how important it is that we get that box back,” explained Hanson, who also said the box was marked “cremated human remains,” but there were papers on top that may have covered the label.

He’s asking for whoever may have the box to give him a call at 419-654-3323.

