Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird

By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird.

“My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.

“Today, we have a whole bunch of stuff we’re working on. We have, let’s see, lamb sliders. We have our smoked gouda mac ‘n cheese,” said Chef Don McCluskey Jr. We sample those along with the signature wings, a deep-fried chocolate bread pudding, and several other dishes.

Check out the menu here: https://yeoldedurtybird.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames...
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

Latest News

If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird.
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf....
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
Chef Tyler Glinka blazed through some of the signature dishes, showing us how they serve up a...
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you'll find Paddy Jack's Creatively...
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s