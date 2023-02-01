Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird.

“My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.

“Today, we have a whole bunch of stuff we’re working on. We have, let’s see, lamb sliders. We have our smoked gouda mac ‘n cheese,” said Chef Don McCluskey Jr. We sample those along with the signature wings, a deep-fried chocolate bread pudding, and several other dishes.

Check out the menu here: https://yeoldedurtybird.com/

