Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials.

In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave.

“Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left side of the gym, and when he got closer to us, he started pointing at me and said, ‘This is not going to happen. You can either change or leave,’” Mseis said.

So, Mseis put a sweatshirt and sweatpants over the dress.

“He [Mr. Yunker] ended up telling me that when Mr. Breyman got over there that I would probably be gone. And Mr. Breyman’s our principal,” Mseis said. “So, I left the game.”

The incident left Mseis shaking and his mother directing anger toward the school administration.

“You walked over to him. You made it a big deal. It was not a big deal until you made it a big deal, so you should have left it alone,” said Mseis’ mother Georgette Allen.

The district’s superintendent Steve Arnold says students wanted a gender-swap dress-up day for the game. However, the theme was not approved by school administration. Mseis dressed for it anyway.

“There was no theme. There was no discussion ahead of time. So, I stand with the athletic director and principal on the decision to ask them to change in order to stay,” Arnold said.

Mseis says he was just having fun.

“I did it purely, you know, just to be a teenage boy. I’m not offending anyone. I have no problem with it. I believe anyone should be able to do whatever they want,” Mseis said.

The dress in question belongs to Mseis’ sister. She has worn it to a Fairview High School dance without being asked to change.

13abc asked a legal expert if the incident was a form of discrimination.

“He’s wearing a dress. He’s told he can’t wear it because he’s a boy. But his sister can wear it because she’s a girl. So, it looks like gender discrimination, yes,” said University of Toledo Constitutional Law Professor Rebecca Zietlow.

