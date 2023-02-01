Birthday Club
February 1st Weather Forecast

Cold & Sunny Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and sunny today with a high in the middle 20s. Temperatures should break the freezing mark on Thursday with more sunshine. There is a chance for a few flurries late Thursday evening. The Thursday night clouds will clear by Friday morning with very cold weather. Highs will be in the middle teens on Friday with lows between 0 and 5 on both Friday morning and Saturday morning. A big warm up arrives next week with a high around 40 on Sunday and Monday and the low 50s are possible on Tuesday with rain likely.

