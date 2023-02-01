Birthday Club
Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor

Fire crews responded to a call of a structure on fire along S.R. 163.
Fire crews responded to a call of a structure on fire along S.R. 163.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163.

Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.

“It was [a] quick knockdown, a lot of engines on scene because we expect the worst in a rural area but we quickly had it under control,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Fire crews told 13abc that it was too early to assess the damage.

