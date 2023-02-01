Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as a project manager for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center’s Toledo office on Wednesday as part of a tour highlighting the governor’s budget priorities for the next two years.

Kral retired as TPD Police Chief earlier this month. The announcement comes as Mayor Kapszukiewicz and officials with the City of Toledo work to determine candidates from a list of applicants for TPD’s next police chief. Mike Troendle is currently serving as interim police chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.