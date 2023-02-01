Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral will now be...
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral will now be the project manager for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as a project manager for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center’s Toledo office on Wednesday as part of a tour highlighting the governor’s budget priorities for the next two years.

Kral retired as TPD Police Chief earlier this month. The announcement comes as Mayor Kapszukiewicz and officials with the City of Toledo work to determine candidates from a list of applicants for TPD’s next police chief. Mike Troendle is currently serving as interim police chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames...
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

Latest News

I-75 North is closed beyond Wales/Oregon Rd as of Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. for a...
I-75 North closed beyond Wales/Oregon Rd, major delays expected
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
I-Team: Taking a look at drug trends with the DEA
I-Team: Investigating drug trends with the DEA