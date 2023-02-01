General Motors announces largest amount in profit shares for its 42,300 employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) employees woke up to good news Tuesday morning and next month they’re coming in the form of the biggest profit-sharing checks that the company has seen.

The top-end checks will be $12,750, a result of GM’s banner year in 2022 where they earned more than $13 billion in North America alone. Four years ago, this wouldn’t have been the case if not for a negotiation between General Motors and United Automobile Workers (UAW) where they removed the $12,000 cap on profit-sharing payouts back in 2019. Now, the agreement stands, in North America, that employees will make $1,000 for every $1 billion that the company makes.

“We all take pride in our work,” said Denise Hill, a GMS Manufacturing System Coach for GM.

Denise has worked for GM for 28 years and said she feels like her coworkers are more than just the people that she works with.

“We’re kind of like a family,” said Denise.

Other workers, like Denise, were very smitten with their share. Jill Bowen, a Health and Safety instructor for GM, said she feels like she’s being recognized.

“This $12,000 is going to be excellent for us,” said Jill, who spoke very highly of her coworkers. “Our people know how to do it right. It’s hard work and determination that always made this line run.”

The dedication that Jill spoke of was reiterated at the press conference by GM Plant Director, Jennifer Bigelow.

“Our dedicated workforce here and all over North America, helped GM take the crown back from Toyota as industry leader and total sales in market share.” Director Bigelow said in her speech.

But, Denise made sure to emphasize that, at the end of the day, for her, it’s not about the money.

“The bonuses are always nice, but we actually do it for the customers,” said Denise.

In a Zoom interview with the President of General Motors in North America, Steve Carlisle, he shared his gratitude for his manufacturing locations in Lansing.

“We have two facilities in Lansing, Lansing Delta Township and Lansing, Grand River, and they both play a very important role,” said President Carlisle, mentioning models like the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Camaro.

Carlisle was very pleased with his company’s financial year. He mentioned that although it’s only Jan. 31, 2023, the company is already making advancements that he had been anticipating. He said that he wants this year, 2023, to be even better than 2022, and they plan to expand their production of electric vehicles in the near future.

