GM awards major grant to Owens Community College

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major investment has been made in Owens Community College. A grant has been awarded to the college from General Motors to help meet the growing demand for job-ready workers.

According to leaders at Owens, the grant will be used to pay for a study that explores options to launch people into higher skills and higher wage opportunities.

The president of Owens says the college will assess the training that’s needed to align with GM’s advancements in both technology and automation.

The goal of the partnership is to help fill some of the shortages in advanced manufacturing. Executive team members from Owens toured the GM Toledo Propulsions Systems plant and met with plant leaders on Wednesday.

GM contributed a total of $600,000 to seven community colleges around the country that are all near GM facilities.

