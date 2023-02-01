Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing

Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes.

Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is accused of recording his girlfriend’s underage children in “various stages of undress.” Detectives interviewed two teenage girls in the investigation and later served a search warrant that turned up a laptop that led authorities to press charges. Briggs is being held at the Allen County jail.

The Lima News reports Briggs’ mayoral term is set to expire at the end of this year and the Board of Elections doesn’t have a re-election filing for him. The Spencerville Village Administrators told the newspaper the council will work to make sure business proceeds as normal as council members process the news.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames...
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

Latest News

Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
I-Team: Taking a look at drug trends with the DEA
I-Team: Investigating drug trends with the DEA
Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
2/1: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
2/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast