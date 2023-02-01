Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River.

It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations.

“Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I bet in 10, 15 years we’ll see even more occurrences of them.”

Otters are among multiple species that were once gone from Ohio but are now making comebacks.

Turkeys, beavers, eagles, and even the elusive bobcat have rebounded after being nearly wiped out of Northwest Ohio.

“We are protecting habitat and managing lands in very good ways. So, I’m very proud of Metroparks and our partners and the State for what we do to help create habitat and bring things back,” High said.

High has worked at the Metroparks for 40 years and has witnessed some of the returning populations firsthand.

“Everybody would get so excited when they’d see, for example, an eagle. Now, I’ve seen an eagle in every Metropark,” High said. “We are to a point now where the State considers even Lucas County moderate in beaver populations. When I started working here years ago – decades ago – I never would have thought we’d see a beaver. But we are seeing beavers.”

The Metropark’s staff aren’t resting on their laurels; they’re actively working to create a habitat to bring back other species such as the sandhill crane.

“They were extirpated from their nesting and breeding grounds in Oak Openings quite some time ago,” High said. “We’re really hoping with the work here at Secor Metropark and other places that we’re going to have nesting cranes sometime in future years, very soon hopefully.

