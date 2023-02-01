Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game

Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.(Ian Valentine via GoFundMe)
By Justin Van't Hof and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A student-athlete in Michigan and his two siblings lost both parents in a car crash as they were on the way to his basketball game Friday evening.

According to officials with the Michigan State Police Department, the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control, drifted towards the side of the road and then tried to overcorrect, ultimately crossing the center line and hitting a Toyota SUV head-on.

Gerald Weaver, 47, and Tara Weaver, 46, both died in the crash, WLUC reported.

Escanaba High School Class of 2023 co-chair Caron Salo said the two will be remembered as a special part of the community.

“They were able to provide great role-modeling for their children, the community and their families,” Salo explained. “They had an infectious smile, hard work ethic -- just amazing people.”

The Eagles Club 1088, a nonprofit in the area, held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning and donated all money raised to the Weaver family’s three children.

Salo said she hopes the family knows the whole community is behind them.

“The impact that I hope the family gets out of today’s event is that they know they are supported and loved, and if they need anything someone in the group will be behind them in every effort that they have,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs and to help the Weaver children have the comfort to stay in their own home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames...
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two people hospitalized following shooting
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

Latest News

Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Missing radioactive capsule found
The man entrusted with his late friend’s ashes is now desperate to get them back.
Cremated remains stolen from a car