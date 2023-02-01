Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swanton Local School District says Aaron Brown resigned on Jan. 9, 2023.
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames...
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store
The money will be used for a study to help meet the growing demand for job ready workers in...
GM awards major grant to Owens Community College
Seven Community colleges around the country received GM grants
Grant from GM awarded to Owens Community College