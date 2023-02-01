Birthday Club
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 induction nominees

What’s happening at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum announced its 2023 induction nominees Wednesday morning, with the final inductees to be announced in May.

Nominees for 2023 induction include:

  • Iron Maiden
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Willie Nelson
  • The White Stripes
  • Missy Elliott
  • Joy Division + New Order
  • George Michael
  • The Spinners
  • Soundgarden
  • Warren Zevon
  • Kate Bush
  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Cyndi Lauper

The location for the 2023 Induction Ceremony will also be announced in May, with previous ceremonies taking place in Los Angeles, New York City and Cleveland.

Fans can once again support their favorite Rock Hall class of 2023 nominees by voting on their top 5.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

During the 2022 Induction Ceremony, inductees included:

Performer Category: artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.

  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award: given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award: artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture.

  • Harry Belafonte
  • Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award: non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

  • Allen Grubman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

To be eligible for induction, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction.

