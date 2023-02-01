Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sunny Farms landfill in Seneca County say they’re ready to fight for their license after getting notice from the county health board that they may not get it renewed.

With clean inspections in both 2021 and 2022, there are questions about why this denial might come.

The current owners of the landfill are not the old owners of the landfill and are worried they’re being punished for the sins of the past.

Under a recent fresh layer of snow sits the Sunny Farm landfill. What its future looks like is a bit uncertain. Management there got notice this month that the Seneca County General Health District’s board would not renew their license.

“We have scientific empirical evidence that we’re not polluting surface water, we’re not polluting ground water, we’re not polluting the soil. Those things we have heard in the public,” said Ben Nutter with Win Waste Innovations.

That’s why Sunny Farms leaders are confused about the denial. According to December’s board meeting minutes, the health commissioner told the board no notices of violations were issued in either 2021 or 2022.

A November email from the Ohio EPA says there are no outstanding violations or enforcement and that the landfill is in substantial compliance.

“I think there were some things that happened in the past that the community became concerned about. That is how this company became involved in this facility in the first place,” said Nutter.

This new ownership says it can’t be responsible for problems in the past, they can only control now and will continue to take steps to continue their record without violations. They’ve asked for a hearing to show evidence of why they believe the license should be renewed.

“We hope that those common sensical things will prevail,” said Nutter.

The county did another inspection last Tuesday in which the inspector was accompanied by two of the board members who voted to deny the license. The inspection report says “no violations were discovered during this inspection.”

