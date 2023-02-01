Birthday Club
Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.

TPD did not say whether the teenager they detained was the person firing shots in the area or how many rounds were fired.

Police records show no one was hurt in the incidents. Those with information on the shooting can contact 419-255-1111.

