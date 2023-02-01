Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.

TPD did not say whether the teenager they detained was the person firing shots in the area or how many rounds were fired.

Police records show no one was hurt in the incidents. Those with information on the shooting can contact 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.