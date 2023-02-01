TPD: two people hospitalized following shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Tuesday night.

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3000 block of Willys Pkwy, around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, 13abc crews reported an active scene with several police cars, a firetruck, and an ambulance. According to officers, two people were shot and transported to an area hospital. The victims’ conditions remain unknown at this time.

TPD told 13abc that it is unclear if the victims were related. As of now, TPD has detained one person for questioning.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

