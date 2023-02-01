Birthday Club
TPD: two people hospitalized following shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Tuesday night.

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3000 block of Willys Pkwy, around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, 13abc crews reported an active scene with several police cars, a firetruck, and an ambulance. According to officers, two people were shot and transported to an area hospital. The victims’ conditions remain unknown at this time.

TPD told 13abc that it is unclear if the victims were related. As of now, TPD has detained one person for questioning.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

