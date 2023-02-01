Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning.

Julie Theroux, also the owner of Cycle Works in Sylvania, was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation.

Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

It is unclear at this time if this will affect her employment.

