13abc Big Story: Ohio school choice programs
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to expand school voucher programs has reignited the debate over school choice in Ohio. The Superintendent for Washington Local Schools explains why she’s against the plan and a representative from School Choice Ohio celebrates the idea. Watch the 13abc Big Story above and the Action News Now report with full interviews below.
