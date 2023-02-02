13abc Big Story: Ohio school choice programs

Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to expand school voucher programs has reignited the debate over school choice in Ohio. The Superintendent for Washington Local Schools explains why she’s against the plan and a representative from School Choice Ohio celebrates the idea. Watch the 13abc Big Story above and the Action News Now report with full interviews below.

Read more: Ohio governor advocates child tax deduction, school vouchers

Watch Gov. DeWine’s full remarks on school choice during the State of the State address here

Some public school superintendents are speaking out against Ohio's governor's proposal to expand private school vouchers.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.