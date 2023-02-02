2/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder with highs in the mid-30s. It’ll also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. TONIGHT: A flurry possible this evening, then getting frigid overnight with lows in the single digits, but feeling like -2 to -12 early Friday morning. FRIDAY: The rest of the day will be one of the coldest of this winter with highs only in the mid-teens, partly sunny skies, and wind chills stuck below zero. FRIDAY NIGHT: Still frigid with lows in the single digits, feeling like -5 to -10 overnight. SATURDAY: Improvement begins with mostly sunny skies, a southwest breeze, and highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and breezy Sunday with highs in the low 40s, and an afternoon or evening flurry can’t be ruled out. A mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with lighter winds and highs in the low 40s. Mild Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, but it’ll be cloudy and breezy with light rain possible. Still breezy Wednesday with another chance for rain, along with highs in the mid-40s.

