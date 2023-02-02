Birthday Club
2/2/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

From bitterly cold to very mild in just two days
2/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of evening snow flurries, then clearing and very cold overnight, lows in the lower single digits with wind chills between -5 and -15. FRIDAY: Bitterly cold with morning temps in the single digits (wind chills as low as -15. Partly cloudy during the day with highs only in the mid teens (wind chills close to zero). SATURDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the single digits, but rising as we get closer to sunrise. Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. SUNDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy, highs in the lower 40s.

