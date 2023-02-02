Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records.

Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati, according to court records. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me.”

The charge is being handled by the City of Cincinnati Solicitor’s Office because it is a misdemeanor, according to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged offense happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 21, according to the documents. The Bengals played the Buffalo Bills the following day in Orchard Park, New York.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

Peter Schaffer, Mixon’s agent, tells FOX19 the misdemeanor charge will be dropped as soon as Friday.

“It was a rush to judgement,” Schaffer said. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation to file charges—because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation—to do their work. They should be held to higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

I just spoke on the phone with Joe Mixon’s agent who told me the name of the woman on the court documents did ‘ring a bell.’@FOX19 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) February 3, 2023

Our media partners at the Enquirer reportedly reached Mixon’s mother, who claimed Mixon didn’t commit the offense.

The Bengals are aware of the allegations.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” a team spokesperson said early Thursday evening.

