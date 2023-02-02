Board of Elections prepares to vote on requested voter referendum for Waterville amphitheater proposal

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Elections prepares to vote on Waterville’s City Council’s request for a voter referendum in relation to the Waterville Amphitheatre proposal.

According to Lavera Scott, director of elections for Lucas County, a request for a voter referendum was filed in the county’s Board of Elections office Wednesday.

The board’s decision is the next step regarding the controversial proposal to build the amphitheater just off US-24 and State Route 64.

In January, the Waterville City Council voted to leave the final decision to its voters. The Board of Elections will decide Tuesday if the referendum reaches the ballot.

