Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center temporarily closed to outside guests for maintenance

CSMM says the closure will last through Feb. 3.
CSMM says the closure will last through Feb. 3.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries will be temporarily closed to outside guests while maintenance crews repair a water pipe issue.

CSMM says the closure will last through Feb. 3 and any appointments or meetings that are scheduled within the building will be rescheduled.

Both men’s and women’s residential facilities are operating as usual, offering shelter and hot meal service to guests.

According to CSMM, donations can still be dropped off at the main north entrance.

