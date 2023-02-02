Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center temporarily closed to outside guests for maintenance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries will be temporarily closed to outside guests while maintenance crews repair a water pipe issue.

CSMM says the closure will last through Feb. 3 and any appointments or meetings that are scheduled within the building will be rescheduled.

Both men’s and women’s residential facilities are operating as usual, offering shelter and hot meal service to guests.

According to CSMM, donations can still be dropped off at the main north entrance.

