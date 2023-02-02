City of Toledo releases Police Chief applicants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo released the list of 28 applicants looking to serve as the city’s next Chief of Police.

The list includes six people who already work for the Toledo Police Department. Iterim Chief of Police Mike Troendle is among the internal applicants.

The city began the search to fill the role for Toledo’s top cop after former TPD Chief George Kral announced his retirement. He left the role in early January.

Mayor Kapszukiewcz and city officials will now select a list of candidates from the 28 applicants. See the full list of applicants below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.