Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.

Parker Hanson, who was entrusted with the remains says someone ultimately did the right thing and the remains are now back where they belong.

On Jan, 31, the remains of Mike Niles were stolen out of Parker Hanson’s Corvette while Hanson was inside Glendale Garden Café for a meeting with the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods. He had just picked up the remains from the post office in Waterville earlier that day.

Surveillance video from the Café shows a person cross the parking lot and walk between two vehicles. The person then emerges from between the Corvette and a white van after and eventually gets onto a TARTA bus about 25 seconds later.

