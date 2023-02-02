Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DeWine: More than 900 Ohio schools to receive school safety grants

A total of 945 schools will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth...
A total of 945 schools will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that more than 900 Ohio schools will receive state funding for physical safety and security upgrades.

DeWine says a total of 945 schools will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. A fifth round of funding will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to DeWine’s office, a total of $112 million was allocated for the fourth and fifth rounds by the Ohio General Assembly. The investment more than doubles the initial allotment of $105 million provided by Ohio’s operating budget and the American Rescue Plan Act.

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” said Governor DeWine. “Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”

You can view the list of schools receiving the fourth round of funding below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office

Latest News

The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car
Antwaun Turner is opening the first black owned barber college in the city of Toledo.
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon
Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in...
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon
In Missouri, 61 women died while pregnant or in the first year postpartum, a statistic Governor...
Medical experts discuss postpartum depression and how to identify it