DeWine: More than 900 Ohio schools to receive school safety grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that more than 900 Ohio schools will receive state funding for physical safety and security upgrades.

DeWine says a total of 945 schools will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. A fifth round of funding will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to DeWine’s office, a total of $112 million was allocated for the fourth and fifth rounds by the Ohio General Assembly. The investment more than doubles the initial allotment of $105 million provided by Ohio’s operating budget and the American Rescue Plan Act.

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” said Governor DeWine. “Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”

You can view the list of schools receiving the fourth round of funding below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.