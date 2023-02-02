Birthday Club
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks

Only 34% of breach notices included victim details
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - According to the Identity Theft Resource Center’s (ITRC) new annual report, 2022 had a near record number of data compromises - the second highest number in a single year.

ITRC COO James Lee said shockingly cyber-attacks really dropped off in the first half of 2022 because of the war in Ukraine and the crypto market collapse, but he said the attacks roared back at the end of the year to make 2022 just shy of an all-time high.

Lee said the most concerning thing about these breaches is that more and more companies are being less and less transparent about their data breaches.

“They will acknowledge there was a data breach and unless they are statutorily required to share what happened and to whom they’re not,” he said. “They acknowledge they have a breach and that’s it.”

Lee expects this trend to continue in 2023. He said the lack of transparency puts everyone at greater risk. If a cybercriminal successfully attacks one company in a particular way, they are very likely to do the same attack on another one. 

Lee explained that sharing information helps keep us all safer. He also reported that a couple of states are looking into requiring companies to report how a breach happened and why and to whom, but he felt action may be required on the federal level.

Lee said protect yourself do not use the same password on multiple accounts and turn on two factor authentication on all of your accounts.

