Fairview High School challenges students to tackle community issues

SHERWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview High School launched a new initiative to promote community engagement on Monday.

The Fairview High School Tribe Challenge asks students to identify problems in their school or community and work together to create a solution.

“We want to let our kids know that they are powerful and they hold the ability to make positive change,” said Principal Tim Breyman. “And we also want to make sure others benefit from our actions.”

Motivational Speaker Tony Thompson kicked off the challenge with a school-wide assembly.

“The reality is everybody’s not going to approve; everybody’s not going to like me; everybody’s not going to rock with me; but if I’m the best version of me, I’m just being true to who I’m supposed to be true to,” Thompson said in his speech.

After the assembly, students broke into groups to brainstorm. Ideas ranged from helping fellow students in need to serving open-door meals to volunteering with local schools, nonprofits and nursing homes.

“I just love seeing everybody come together to support one another and to see that happen outside of school grounds and happen out in the community would be really cool,” said senior Allison Rhodes.

Each grade will vote on the ideas to decide what problem they’ll tackle. Students will continue the competition through the end of the school year when the administration will look at each grade’s accomplishments and pick a winner.

