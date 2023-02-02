February 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very nice today with a high in the middle 30s with sunshine, but it will also be breezy with a west wind around 15 to 20 mph. A cold front may kick off a few flurries this evening. It will turn very cold overnight with a low in the lower single digits with a wind chill near -10 by Friday morning. Highs on Friday will stay in the middle teens. Lows Friday night may happen earlier than normal just after midnight or very early morning hours. Temperatures may start warming slightly with a southerly wind by Saturday morning. That warming trend continues into the weekend. Saturday afternoon will bring highs in the middle 30s. Sunday should be in the lower 40s. There is a chance for a few flurries Sunday evening. Next week is expected to stay mild with more clouds and rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.