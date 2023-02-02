Medical experts discuss postpartum depression and how to identify it

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical experts nationwide are discussing postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis following the death of three Massachusetts children.

According to law enforcement, officers are continuing to investigate the deaths of three children at a Massachusetts home, where a woman and infant were also hospitalized. Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Doctor Burton Brodsky, a gynecologist at ProMedica, said while there are people who are predisposed to Postpartum Depression, the condition is not always clinical. Doctor Brodsky said there are key factors to pay close attention to when monitoring postpartum depression.

“You have to look at their social setting, right? Unstable relationships, right? So we see a ton more abuse than we like to see,” said Brodsky. “I don’t want to ever see it again, but we do see it. People with different situations like that I really worry about. When I see unstable relationships, young pregnancies, old pregnancies, no support at home, those are all things that bring up different risk factors.”

Doctor Brodsky emphasized the importance of spotting the symptoms first.

“Identifying symptoms, one, that they have any change. This is a change when life doesn’t have the same meaning, obviously homicidal, suicidal thoughts or ideation are a much bigger thing,” said Brodsky. “If life doesn’t have the same meaning to them, they’re more lethargic, they’re sleeping more, they can’t take care of themselves, obviously can’t take care of the baby, fighting, irritability all are signs.”

The good news is, once it’s identified, there are treatment options to fit each individual case.

“The biggest thing is understanding they have depression,” said Brodsky. “Making the diagnosis is one of the biggest things. Then understanding, ‘how do I treat this?’ Does that mean everybody gets medication? Of course not. Does that mean you need to talk to somebody and see what’s going on? Sure.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.