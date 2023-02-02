Northwest Ohio receives more than $26.4 million for Electric Infrastructure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $26,460,000 in funding to two organizations in Northwest Ohio.

According to a statement released by Senator Brown, the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan, and Loan Guarantee Program has approved the two loans.

“Rural Ohioans face unique challenges in getting the power they need to keep the lights on,” said Brown. “These investments provide the Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative and North Wester Electric with the resources they need to ensure their customers have access to the power needed to attract and create jobs.”

The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture includes $20,460,000 to the Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative in North Baltimore to build 231 miles of line. The funding will also include $2,458,375 in smart grid technologies.

In addition, the $6,000,000 to North Western Electric in Bryan to improve 13 miles of line and will include $200,500 in smart grid technologies.

The USDA’s Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program provides financing for electric generation, distribution, and transmission facilities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.