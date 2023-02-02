Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

One man found not guilty in man’s death at Toledo motel

According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged
According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was found not guilty Thursday in relation to the 2021 death of a 53-year-old man.

According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged.

Lawson, alongside Sarah Bowlus-Houck, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in Dec. 2021.

According to the Toledo Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2021 officers were called to the 5600 block of Telegraph to check the safety of an individual. Upon arrival, officers found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the motel’s rooms.

Both Lawson and Bolus-Houck were arrested in relation to the homicide.

Bolus-Houck is set for pretrial on Feb. 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office

Latest News

2/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Ohio school voucher expansion debate
Ohio school voucher expansion debate
State Auditor Keith Faber (Photo: Facebook)
Ohio auditor backs anti-corruption training, quick reporting
Ohio school choice programs debate
13abc Big Story: The debate over school choice in Ohio