One man found not guilty in man’s death at Toledo motel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was found not guilty Thursday in relation to the 2021 death of a 53-year-old man.

According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged.

Lawson, alongside Sarah Bowlus-Houck, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in Dec. 2021.

According to the Toledo Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2021 officers were called to the 5600 block of Telegraph to check the safety of an individual. Upon arrival, officers found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the motel’s rooms.

Both Lawson and Bolus-Houck were arrested in relation to the homicide.

Bolus-Houck is set for pretrial on Feb. 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.