Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

(Storyblocks)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio.

The sheriff’s office said schools went under lockdown but did not specify which schools or whether they are still currently under lockdown. Authorities are asking residents to check their cameras and to notify officials if they see anything of interest. Residents can contact the sheriff’s office at 419-447-2323.

Authorities have helicopters and K9 officers in the area looking for the suspect. Officials say the FBI, the sheriff’s office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the incident and searching for the suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

