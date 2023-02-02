Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
The legislation is supported by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio State Representative...
Vance introduces legislation to address catalytic converter theft
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’
Some top Ohio Republicans want to make it harder for citizens to lead ballot initiatives to...
Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Police: Kidnapper wanted for torturing woman, killing 2 strangers found under house