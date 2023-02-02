Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Practicing safe feeding with your infant

There are a few different ways to feed an infant, but there are some specific signs to look for, to make sure your infant is safe
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to feeding an infant, safety should always be the top priority.

Katie Bochi, a speech pathologist with ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, said while babies cannot verbally communicate, they’re always communicating through body language.

“They’re going to have a conversation with you while they’re feeding,” Bochi said. “They’re going to give signs that they’re uncomfortable, that the flow is too fast, maybe they took a breath too early. Keeping our eyes on the baby when we’re feeding and making sure that the room is really well lit is going to help us make sure that they’re being safe when they’re eating.”

Bochi explained what to do in the event your infant starts to choke.

“They’re normally really great eaters and all of a sudden we hear ‘cough cough’ or that gulping sound,” Bochi said. “We want to take that bottle all the way out, we want to reposition them and get them upright, we’re supporting their chin with our hand, and we want to pat their back.”

In addition, Bochi recommends all families take a class to make sure they’re prepared in the case of an emergency.

“We really encourage our families to think about taking a basic life support class or BLS course which is something that can be offered here at the hospital for our families,” Bochi said. “But, knowing what to do in a choking situation trained by a professional, to have that knowledge is really important.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office

Latest News

Antwaun Turner is opening the first black owned barber college in the city of Toledo.
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon
Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in...
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon
In Missouri, 61 women died while pregnant or in the first year postpartum, a statistic Governor...
Medical experts discuss postpartum depression and how to identify it
The Fairview High School Tribe Challenge will continue through the end of the year.
Fairview High School challenges students to tackle community issues
The Fairview High School Tribe Challenge asks students to identify problems in their school or...
Fairview High School challenges students to solve community problems