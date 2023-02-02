Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors to students in the next month.

Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.

According to Turner he’s happy about all the praise he’s getting, but that’s not why he did it.

“It’s not really about me being the first, I mean that’s all accolades and stats,” said Turner. “It’s more so about the bigger picture of trying to get someone involved in this world.”

Turner says learning the trade of barbering is a great skill to have for anyone, and with all the violence involving youth in the city, he thinks it could help turn some young lives around.

“Talk to me if you have any interest. Come up to the school and talk to me. If you want to get out of it, I’m helping you out,” says Turner. “It’s not the answer, but it’s a hell of a start and it will help out.”

He says barbers are their own bosses, so at his school, they teach people to become entrepreneurs as well as barbers.

Turner tells 13abc he plans on holding the first class in the next month or so and registration is now open.

