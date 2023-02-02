Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors to students in the next month.

Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.

According to Turner he’s happy about all the praise he’s getting, but that’s not why he did it.

“It’s not really about me being the first, I mean that’s all accolades and stats,” said Turner. “It’s more so about the bigger picture of trying to get someone involved in this world.”

Turner says learning the trade of barbering is a great skill to have for anyone, and with all the violence involving youth in the city, he thinks it could help turn some young lives around.

“Talk to me if you have any interest. Come up to the school and talk to me. If you want to get out of it, I’m helping you out,” says Turner. “It’s not the answer, but it’s a hell of a start and it will help out.”

He says barbers are their own bosses, so at his school, they teach people to become entrepreneurs as well as barbers.

Turner tells 13abc he plans on holding the first class in the next month or so and registration is now open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Theroux is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office

Latest News

Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in...
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening it’s doors soon
In Missouri, 61 women died while pregnant or in the first year postpartum, a statistic Governor...
Medical experts discuss postpartum depression and how to identify it
The Fairview High School Tribe Challenge will continue through the end of the year.
Fairview High School challenges students to tackle community issues
The Fairview High School Tribe Challenge asks students to identify problems in their school or...
Fairview High School challenges students to solve community problems